Updated Investigative Protocol Assists with Shooting Incident

One of the first things Sheriff Shannan Moon did when she took office back in 2019 was to update protocols involving officer involved shootings and other issues involving deputies while in the line of duty. Speaking on a local news segment on KNCO, Sheriff Moon said the department now passes internal investigations over to an outside agency. Doing so reduces potential bias from the process, but raises stress without knowing how evidence is being presented or interpreted. Moon refers to the results of the District Attorney’s investigation into the Sage Crawford shooting death.

Key pieces of evidence of the encounter were caught on video by department cameras.

Moon also refers to the support that is provided to both the deputies involved in the incident as well as the victims.

The sheriff also mentioned that litigation was recently submitted on behalf of Crawford’s children, but she could not go into details.

It is her desire to cooperate with any investigations regarding the lawsuit and wants the process to be fair as possible.

The Sherriff is keeping a positive outlook as the department moves forward and will continue to offer quality services to the residents of Nevada County, and the best training and support to officers in the field.