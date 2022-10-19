Upscale Apartment Complex Still Stalled

No construction date yet for an upscale 108-unit apartment complex in Grass Valley that was approved nearly two years ago by the Planning Commission. The Commission has granted a two-year extension of the development review permit for the Pines of Grass Valley project on East Bennett Street. The city’s Principal Planner, Lance Lowe, says one of the reasons for the delay is due to financing. But also getting soil contamination cleanup completed…

And, as always, Lowe says construction also depends on housing market conditions. But the applicant has indicated that the project will proceed as approved within the extension timeframe…

Market rates will be charged for the units. Lowe says there are also a number of recreational amenities, including a clubhouse, pool, bocce ball court, dog-friendly areas, and trails.