Uptick in County COVID Cases

Posted: Jul. 21, 2020 10:55 AM PDT

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada County continues to creep upward….especially in the western part of the county.
The number of positive tests is now at 228; twenty four more than on Friday. Seventy of thse cases are considered active with one current hospitalization. County Administrative Analyst Taylor Wolfe says that a number of those cases were from a large gathering over the 4th of July weekend. She says nurses are attempting to contact people that may have been in contact with someone who was at the event.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says that people need to be reminded that its important to continue to social distance and wear masks when in public. She says that any contact from the county is confidential.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says that she is impressed with how the community has been responding to the latest set of requirements from the Governor and said that Grass Valley has done a nice job in posting face covering requiremnts in the new downtown plaza.

