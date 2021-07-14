< Back to All News

Uptick of COVID Cases Posted Tuesday

Posted: Jul. 14, 2021 7:48 AM PDT

COVID number in Nevada County are ticking upward as the number of vaccine administrations is dropping. According to county Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the daily rate, active cases, and hospitalizations are all up. As of yesterday 29 new cases were posted with 110 active and 9 in the hospital.*

 

Since demand is down, the county started scaling back its Whispering Pines vaccination clinic hours this week.

 

Wolfe reminds everyone that the best chance at avoiding COVID is to get vaccinated.

 

All vaccine information is available through myturn.ca.gov.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha