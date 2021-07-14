Uptick of COVID Cases Posted Tuesday

COVID number in Nevada County are ticking upward as the number of vaccine administrations is dropping. According to county Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the daily rate, active cases, and hospitalizations are all up. As of yesterday 29 new cases were posted with 110 active and 9 in the hospital.*

Since demand is down, the county started scaling back its Whispering Pines vaccination clinic hours this week.

Wolfe reminds everyone that the best chance at avoiding COVID is to get vaccinated.

All vaccine information is available through myturn.ca.gov.