< Back to All News

Uptick Wearing People Down

Posted: Aug. 2, 2021 4:18 PM PDT

The numbers keep going up and morale keeps dropping as more and more cases of COVID 19 are reported around the county , state and nation. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital CEO and President Dr. Brian Evans says the ongoing battle is a struggle for everyone but the hospital remains diligent about following Public Health guidelines. He also supports the recommendation for people to increase mask wearing until the spread is brought back into control.
Dr. Evans says, though, he does see people getting worn down by the constant battle because the answer is obvious- the best way to get on top of the virus and its variants is through vaccination.

 

Evans says that even more important to protecting yourself from COVID, a vaccinated person is far less likely to contribute to the spread of COVID and its variants.

 

65 new cases were reported in the county on Friday, active cases are at 247 with 9 are in the hospital. These numbers are higher than they were a year ago in July.

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha