Uptick Wearing People Down

The numbers keep going up and morale keeps dropping as more and more cases of COVID 19 are reported around the county , state and nation. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital CEO and President Dr. Brian Evans says the ongoing battle is a struggle for everyone but the hospital remains diligent about following Public Health guidelines. He also supports the recommendation for people to increase mask wearing until the spread is brought back into control.

Dr. Evans says, though, he does see people getting worn down by the constant battle because the answer is obvious- the best way to get on top of the virus and its variants is through vaccination.

Evans says that even more important to protecting yourself from COVID, a vaccinated person is far less likely to contribute to the spread of COVID and its variants.

65 new cases were reported in the county on Friday, active cases are at 247 with 9 are in the hospital. These numbers are higher than they were a year ago in July.