Urging Fire Preparation

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 4:43 AM PST

With the Camp Fire causing mass destruction and already claiming the lives of nearly thirty people,  local fire officials are reminding residents to be prepared should a fire hit Nevada County. Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron says we are still in an extended fire season.

Buttron says at a minumim you should have an escape route planned and a “go-bag” with essential items and documents.

The “go-bag” should be in an easy accessible place so you can grab it on the way out of the house.
Buttron also says you have to plan for your pets.

The Chief says it is also key to know how to manually open your garage door if there is no power; and if you park outside, park facing the road to avoid backing up in stressful conditions.

