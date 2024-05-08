USPS Food Drive This Weekend

If you plan on grocery shopping in the near future, consider setting aside something for the Postal Service Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. It’s held the second Saturday of May each year, which means it’s this Saturday. More than 10-thousand cities and towns participate, making it the largest annual collection event. One of the local recipients is the Food Bank of Nevada County. Appearing on a recent KNCO On the Town, Executive Director Julie Thornbury said it couldn’t come at a better time…

click to listen to Julie Thornbury

Thornbury also noted that research shows that the county is in the top ten for highest food prices. The Food Bank also recently surveyed people who regularly come by for food distributions…

click to listen to Julie Thornbury

Just leave non-perishable donations by your mailbox before your carrier shows up. Or you can also drop them off at your local post office. Items will then be delivered to various local partner organizations, also including pantries and shelters.