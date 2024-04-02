< Back to All News

USS Arizona Survivor Lou Conter Dies

Posted: Apr. 1, 2024 5:04 PM PDT

Lou Conter, the last living survivor of the USS Arizona battleship that exploded and sank during the Pearl Harbor attack, has died. Conter, who was 102, passed away Monday at his Grass Valley home, following congestive heart failure. The Arizona lost 11-hundred-77 sailors and marines. That accounts for nearly half of those killed in the 1941 attack. Conter was a quartermaster, standing on the deck, as Japanese planes flew overhead. He recalled how one bomb penetrated the steel decks, 13 minutes into the battle, plunging everyone into the water.

