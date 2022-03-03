< Back to All News

Utah’s Place Expansion Underway

Posted: Mar. 3, 2022 12:55 AM PST

After two years of pandemic-related expanded operations, the Hospitality House homeless shelter, Utah’s Place, is also getting additional space. Program Officer, Tyson Powers, says this one-time specialized project began recently. And it was made possible through a state grant to help make shelters less congregate during a pandemic. That includes tripling the size of the preceding deck, allowing guests to easily enjoy fresh air and keep healthier distances….

And with 44-percent of guests reported to be living with a disability or mobility issue, Powers says the ADA lift is essential. Currently, these people can’t utilize the stairs to access the second floor, where the majority of beds and showers are located. But he says there are no plans, for now, to allow more guests to stay at the shelter at one time…

Powers says the goal is to complete the expansion by the end of June.

