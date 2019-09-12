Homeless Shelter Getting Solar Installed

It’s been an idea, then an agreement, and it’s now becoming reality. Work begins Friday on installing solar panels at the Hospitality House homeless shelter known as Utah’s Place. Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros says not one but two companies have come forward to make it happen…

Good Sun collected the panels, including some fundraising, and Cal Solar is doing the installation. Lars Ortegren (ORT-eh-gren) with Cal Solar says they’ll be doing a lot more than just installing the system…

Any of the overnight homeless guests who are interested can get free training. In addition to that, students in the solar program at the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, or SAEL, will be working on the project. Those students will be certified in solar installation by the time they graduate. Work at Utah’s place should be completed on Monday, and then the shelter will be able to operate year-round without having to pay an electric bill.

