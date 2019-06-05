< Back to All News

Utah’s Place Shelter Continues Monthly Tours

Posted: Jun. 5, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

If you are interested in touring Nevada County’s homeless shelter and missed out on the tour last month, your next chance is tomorrow (Thursday). Hospitality House is offering monthly tours of Utah’s Place. Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros says their first tour last month was a success…

Listen to Ashley Quadros 1

Next month’s tour will actually be the second Thursday because of the July 4 holiday. Quadros says there are a lot of things that people don’t know about the shelter, and how it’s run…

Listen to Ashley Quadros 2

If you are interested in the tour, they would prefer you to call in advance so they can get a head count (615-0852). Private tours can also be arranged.

