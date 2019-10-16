< Back to All News

Utility Assesses Damage and Defends Power Outage

Posted: Oct. 16, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Examples of damage are coming in that P-G-and-E says justifies the need for last week’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. Utility spokesman Jeff Smith says there have been over a hundred instances of damage from the inspections done before the power was turned back on…

About a million customers in 35 counties were affected by the shutoff, with many areas seeing winds over 50 miles an hour. Only five examples of damage have been made public so far, and none of them are in Nevada County, but Smith says that could change as more photos are added to their website …

So was the power shutoff worth it? Smith says it was…

Although high winds were not recorded in western Nevada County, some utility customers were without power for three days.

