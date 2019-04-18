Utility Ramps Up Wildfire Prevention Work Locally

If you’ve noticed a bunch of helicopters flying around today, they could be from P-G-and-E. Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says you will see then over the next few weeks doing visual inspections of substations and distribution lines…

Merlo says those efforts will further enhance visual inspections by capturing electronic and photographic data to see if repairs are needed. There’s also a lot of work going on on the ground, too. Merlo says they are upgrading and strengthening their grid…

Locally, you ‘ll see a lot of utility crews in the Banner Mountain area, from Banner Mountain Road and Highway 49, up to the top of Banner covering about a 12-mile stretch. That work should also last over the next few weeks, weather permitting. Merlo says the projects are part of their committment to wildfire safety efforts following fires in 2017 and 2018.

