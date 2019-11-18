< Back to All News

Utility Says Power Shutoff Possible This Week

Posted: Nov. 18, 2019 7:47 AM PST

It’s possible we could have another Public Safety Power Shutoff. Pacific Gas and Electric is monitoring what they are calling a ‘strong offshore wind event’ for later this week, and that could mean turning off power to an estimated 250-thousand northern California customers in 19 counties. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says the winds are expected to arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

Holiday says the sytem shouldn’t last very long…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

P-G-and-E has not announced a shutoff, and the utility says they will keep their customers notified. The wind event could affect utility customers in the foothills, the North Valley, and the North Bay.

–gf

