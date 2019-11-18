Utility Says Power Shutoff Possible This Week

It’s possible we could have another Public Safety Power Shutoff. Pacific Gas and Electric is monitoring what they are calling a ‘strong offshore wind event’ for later this week, and that could mean turning off power to an estimated 250-thousand northern California customers in 19 counties. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says the winds are expected to arrive on Wednesday and last into Thursday…

Holiday says the sytem shouldn’t last very long…

P-G-and-E has not announced a shutoff, and the utility says they will keep their customers notified. The wind event could affect utility customers in the foothills, the North Valley, and the North Bay.

