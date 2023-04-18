Vacant Building Ordinance For Nevada City Approved

While progress is being reported on reducing the number of vacant commercial buildings, the Nevada City City Council has approved an ordinance designed to address future blight. They’ve approved a fee schedule for such property owners. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council, at its recent meeting, that when a vacancy occurs, the owner must pay an initial 175 dollar registration fee, along with quarterly fees of 225 dollars…

City Council member Adam Kline hopes the ordinance will help alleviate a problem that’s been with the city not just because of the pandemic but throughout the town’s history…

But at least one Council member, Gary Peterson, said he’s not sure the fees are high enough to motivate some property owners. However, fees could be raised at a later date, after the current schedule is gauged for its effectiveness. The ordinance is scheduled to go into effect on May 26th.