Vacant Storefronts Ordinance For Nevada City?

Efforts to reduce the number of vacant storefronts in Nevada City are being stepped up. After updating its Strategic Plan recently, several committtees have been formed. And that included the first meeting of the Business Strategic Initiative Committee earlier this week. And they’re recommending the City Council consider an ordinance. Adam Kline is one of two councilmembers on the committee. He says some of the features of the ordinance might come from what they’ve seen in Grass Valley…

But Kline acknowledges that it can be a challenge attracting the right kinds of businesses to Nevada City’s unique downtown…

Kline, who once owned a record store in Nevada City about 20 years ago, also remembers how it could be a struggle for property owners to keep up with rent payments. And, of course, the pandemic shut down a number of businesses. Kline says the Alpha building remains the biggest target for reopening, but it’s also going to be the toughest to fill, due to its size.