Vaccination Plan May Move Us Sooner To Red Tier

Governor Newsom’s new plan to ensure vaccines reach California’s most disadvantaged communities could also move counties to the Red coronavirus infection tier sooner, including Nevada County. Under the plan, once two-million people have been vaccinated in those areas, the case rate for the Red tier will increase from seven per-hundred-thousand population to ten. County Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says it won’t affect the number of doses we’ll be getting here, since we have already have a high number of eligible seniors…

click to listen to Dr Kellermann

Kellermann says we’re getting 54-hundred doses next week, compared to the recent average of around four-thousand. That also includes the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. And he says the county could go to the Red Tier in the very near future, since our current case rate, of 11, would put us just above the new threshold…

click to listen to Dr Kellermann

And when four-million are innoculated in disadvantaged communities, the Orange Tier case rate would increase to under six, instead of under four. Currently, 40 counties are still in the Purple Tier, with 16 counties in the Red Tier and only two counties in the Orange Tier.