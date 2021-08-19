Vaccination Proof To Be Needed For Shows

While vaccination mandates are not being ordered countywide, that’s not stopping the private sector. Six of Nevada County’s major entertainment venues start requiring proof next week, for all indoor events, or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the show. Masks are also required. For attendees under 12, and who are not eligible for a shot, negative test results will still be required. Miners Foundry Executive Director Gretchen Bond says refunds will be offered for people who’ve already purchased tickets, if they don’t approve…

Bond says there have been no artist cancellations so far. And Center for the Arts Executive Director, Amber Jo Manuel, says most artists say they’re already fully immunized…

Manuel also says ticket sales at the Center have dropped significantly in the last couple of weeks, due to the case surge. She’s also pleased to see a unified message with other venues. Others imposing the restrictions are InConcert Sierra, Music in the Mountains, the Nevada City Film Festival, and the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra. And the state has also announced that the same requirements will apply to any indoor event with over one-thousand attending, starting September 20th.