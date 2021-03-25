Vaccination Waiting Game Improving

The COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Nevada County a few days before Christmas, and as we move through the 3rd month of vaccine distribution County Health Officer. Dr. Scott Kellerman says almost 20% of Nevada County residents have been fully vaccinated. Primarily older residents, medical professionals, teachers, and emergency personnel have received the inoculations.

However there are still some residents in the que.

County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says that with over 38,500 doses already in arms, capacity is growing while the flow of vaccines is also improving. Public Health, alone, has been steadily increasing the number of appointments each week.

Wolfe also says even though Nevada County has moved into the Red Tier and moving towards the Orange Tier, vaccinations are the key factor in earning less restrictions.

The state is now allowing residents over the age of 16 with pre-existing health issues to get the vaccine.

Wolfe also reminds people to “make an appointment to make and appointment” to get a vaccine…Public Health releases appointments through Myturn.ca.gov Friday at noon, bu they do fill up quickly..