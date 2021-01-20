< Back to All News

Vaccinations At NJUHSD Could Start Soon

Posted: Jan. 20, 2021 3:23 PM PST

With the Nevada Joint Union High School District still scheduled to resume hybrid learning on February first, Superintendent Brett McFadden is hoping COVID vaccinations of educators and staff members in regular contact with students can begin as soon as next week. That’s despite the sluggish pace of vaccine deliveries from the state…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden, speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, is already praising Nevada County’s vaccination delivery system as effective and efficient. But he’s more critical of Governor Newsom’s leadership on wider reopenings of school campuses….

click to listen to Brett McFadden

Meanwhile, McFadden likes President Biden’s pick for U.S Education Secretary, Miguel Cardova, as having more hands-on experience than his predecessor, Betsy DeVos. He mentioned Cardova’s experience as Connecticut’s Education Commissioner, a school principal, and assistant school district superintendent.

