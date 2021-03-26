< Back to All News

Vaccinations Expanding To All Adults

Posted: Mar. 25, 2021 5:16 PM PDT

About two weeks ahead of the federal timetable, the state is expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all adults, starting in April. On April first, which is next Thursday, those 50 and older will be eligible to make an appointment. And starting April 15th it’ll be anyone 16 and older. But Nevada County Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says even with increased supply it will still take several months for all willing Californians…

click to listen to Ryan Gruver

And Gruver indicates there also may be another wrinkle in timely vaccinations. At their meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a memorandum of understanding with the state for the state’s distribution, rather than contracting directly with Blue Shield, which has been appointed by the state as a third party administrator…

click to listen to Ryan Gruver

But compliance with the Blue Shield contract is still required for continued eligibility for allocation of the vaccine. Among the concerns expressed by County Counsel Kit Elliott is that the arrangement with Blue Shield had provisions to vaccinate anyone eligible in California, instead of prioritizing county residents.

