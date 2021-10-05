Vaccinations Have Helped Seniors The Most

A new federal report is linking vaccinations to quantifiable reductions in COVID health impacts on seniors. In California, the U-S Department of Health and Human Services says immunizations may have helped prevent roughly 22-thousand new infections, 97-hundred hospitalizations, and 38-hundred deaths during the first five months of this year. In Nevada County, Public Health Officer, Doctor Scott Kellermann, says about 70-percent of seniors are fully vaccinated, compared to a little over 60-percent of the overall eligible population. The report says prior to the availability of vaccines, nearly 80-percent of deaths during the first nine months of the pandemic were among people 65 and older. Kellermann says that rate has dropped significantly this year, with numbers skewing younger. The study finds an 11 to 12-percent decrease in weekly COVID hospitalizations and deaths among Medicare beneficiaries for every 10-percent increase in county vaccination rates.