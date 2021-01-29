Vaccinations Increase; Attitudes Shifting

Nevada County has moved into Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations meaning that more than just health care workers are getting the vaccine. On Wednesday, school employees in western Nevada county began getting their shots and residents over 75 are beginning the process. President and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Brian Evans is pleased to see that educators are getting the vaccine as fully operational schools will greatly reduce some stress in the community. Speaking during his weekly segment on KNCO, Evans said that as the vaccine is becoming more available, more people are beginning to see the benefit of getting the inoculation.; but that was not always the case.

The schools are expecting to have over 70 percent of eligible employees vaccinated by the end of Friday, and Dr. Evans says he has had a good turnout with hospital employees.

Many opting out are waiting to see what if any side effects are common, and whether a single dose vaccine is going to be available soon. Dr. Evans has received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine and says he only experienced minor effects after the second shot.

Very few, but some, recipients have also experienced minor allergic reactions, but there have been no reports of major issues regarding the vaccine in Nevada County.