Vaccine A Slow Roll, But Improving

Posted: Jan. 15, 2021 5:49 AM PST

More and more COVID vaccinations are occurring in Nevada County, but is not going as quickly as many had hoped. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says though people are chomping at the bit, the allotment of vaccines is still limited so the county is still working through the initial tiers in Phase 1.
Wolfe says it is the number of vaccines allotted to the county and not the county’s ability to vaccinate people that is limiting the speed.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

President and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Brian Evans, speaking with Tom Fitzsimmons, says the rollout is going more slowly than he had hoped, but he is optimistic it will get better.

Listen to Dr. Brian Evans

With the Governor identifying sites around the states to implement mass vaccinations and moving everyone over the age of 65 up the priority list, Wolfe hopes Nevada County will get more vaccines soon. She says a communication plan is in the works.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Dr. Evans adds logistics such as refrigeration and tracking create additional layers of complexity.

Listen to Dr. Brian Evans

Approximately 50,000 Nevada County residents got a single dose flu shot last year. With that as a frame of reference, Nevada County would need 100 thousand doses to cover the same population.

