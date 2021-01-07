Vaccine Allotments Increase, Phase 1A Tier 2 Possibly Begins This Week

More COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Nevada County but there is still not enough to begin vaccinating the general population. Since the initial shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in the county on December 14 almost three times the initial amount has been received. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says that 2850 doses are now in county hospitals. She says Phase 1A Tier1 includes hospital frontline staff including clerical and cleaning staff, along with some additional people not associated with the hospitals.

According to the Nevada County Coronavirus Vaccine website, Phase 1A Tier2 may begin in Nevada County as soon as this week. There is a Phase 1A Tier 3 that includes additional medical and pharmacy staff that are not in direct contact with COVID patients.

Further down the line is Phase 1B Which includes teachers and child care workers, those professions will be covered with additional shipments.

Wolfe says the general vaccination schedule along with more detailed information and links to the state website.

Currently no sign-up or specific waiting list exists for county residents.