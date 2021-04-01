< Back to All News

Vaccine Eligibility Expansion Begins

Posted: Apr. 1, 2021 12:48 PM PDT

The vaccine availability expansion to all adults in California begins today. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the age eligibility lowers to 50 for most providers. But it’s 16 and older for the county’s clinics at Whispering Pines in Grass Valley. And even though the state is expecting to receive another 700-thousand doses a week, starting this month, or two-and-a-half million, she admits it could be challenging to get your first shot right away…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

While California has administered more doses than any other state, the vaccination pace still lags behind many other states…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

The state has also struggled to immunize those communities most impacted by the coronavirus, especially Blacks and Latinos.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha