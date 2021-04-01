Vaccine Eligibility Expansion Begins

The vaccine availability expansion to all adults in California begins today. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the age eligibility lowers to 50 for most providers. But it’s 16 and older for the county’s clinics at Whispering Pines in Grass Valley. And even though the state is expecting to receive another 700-thousand doses a week, starting this month, or two-and-a-half million, she admits it could be challenging to get your first shot right away…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

While California has administered more doses than any other state, the vaccination pace still lags behind many other states…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

The state has also struggled to immunize those communities most impacted by the coronavirus, especially Blacks and Latinos.