< Back to All News

Vaccine Pause Having Little Effect on County

Posted: Apr. 15, 2021 5:51 AM PDT

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause is having little to no effect on vaccination appointments in Nevada County. Though the county had hoped to use the one-dose vaccine to reach certain populations, such as the homeless, County Public Health Director Jill Blake says since its approval, the county has received less than 1000 doses.

Listen to Jill Blake

The county was scheduled to receive another small batch this week, but it has yet to arrive. No provider should be administering the shot until confirmation is issued through the CDC and FDA.
In the meantime vaccination partners are still administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Along with the regular clinics, a new partnership between the state and county public health to help vaccinate homebound individuals is going to be rolled out.

Listen to Jill Blake

The ambulance teams will be another outreach effort including the HOME Team and Outreach Strike Teams that have been providing clinics to other vulnerable residents.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha