Vaccine Pause Having Little Effect on County

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause is having little to no effect on vaccination appointments in Nevada County. Though the county had hoped to use the one-dose vaccine to reach certain populations, such as the homeless, County Public Health Director Jill Blake says since its approval, the county has received less than 1000 doses.

The county was scheduled to receive another small batch this week, but it has yet to arrive. No provider should be administering the shot until confirmation is issued through the CDC and FDA.

In the meantime vaccination partners are still administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Along with the regular clinics, a new partnership between the state and county public health to help vaccinate homebound individuals is going to be rolled out.

The ambulance teams will be another outreach effort including the HOME Team and Outreach Strike Teams that have been providing clinics to other vulnerable residents.