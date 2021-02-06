Vaccines and Variants Top of Mind

The two “V” words getting more use in Nevada County resident’s vocabulary are related to the Coronavirus pandemic; they include “variants” and “vaccines.” A variant refers to the mutation of the virus. Speaking during his weekly segment on KNCO , President and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Brian Evans, says mutations are a regular part of a viruses existence.

As a result medical experts are keeping an eye on each variant is identified and evaluating how to respond with treatments and vaccines.

The second “V” word is Vaccine, Dr. Evans continues to stress that the number one issue, up to this point, is the lack of vaccine available to Nevada County. He says our elderly population exceeds the number of vaccines the county is receiving.

Dr. Evans says the hospital has finished vaccinating its employees, and the allotment that comes through Dignity Health will now focus on elderly patients in the Dignity Health Care system.

In regards to keeping safe during Super Bowl Sunday, it is important that we continue to stay away from large indoor gatherings.