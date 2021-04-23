Vaccines Heading Toward Younger Ages

Nevada County opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to all adults ahead of the rest of the state and is curently offering the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 16 and older. Soon the vaccine may be available for younger children. During his weekly interview with KNCO, CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Dr. Brian Evans says they are working on approval for 12 and up.

And as more and more of the county is getting vaccinated, there may be some hesitancy as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was put on pause. Dr. Evans says it is natural to have questions, but if you weigh the options the scale is in favor of getting vaccinated.

Evans says reduces both the chance of getting the virus as well as lessening the effect if you do contract it.

Evans says the likelihood of getting a recurrence of COIVD is reduced as well as the intensity if contracted a second time.