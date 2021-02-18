< Back to All News

Vaccines In and Out Quickly in County

Posted: Feb. 18, 2021 7:26 AM PST

Nevada County continues to turn COVID- 19 vaccines as quickly as they come in. However, doses continue to be in short supply, but numbers are improving. According to County Public Information Officer, Taylor Wolfe, over 13,000 doses have been administered and all doses on hand have been committed to appointments this and next week.

Along with servicing scheduled appointments, County Public Health is also setting up strike teams to focus on the most vulnerable residents.

Other partners, especially Dokimos Pharmacy are also providing vaccines for those over 75. Wolfe says Dokimos and other partners will soon be added to the myTurn system.

Public Health and all providers continue to ask for patience as the county has plenty of vaccine providers, but not enough vaccine.

