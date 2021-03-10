< Back to All News

Vaccines on the Rise, But County Still Purple

Posted: Mar. 10, 2021 5:52 AM PST

No change for Nevada County regarding moving to the Red Tier. The county still unable to get the daily case rate average down to seven. However, the number of vaccines distributed in the county has increased. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the number is creeping toward 30,000.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe also reminds us that 30,000 doses does not equal 30,000 residents as all of the vaccines, until the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is on hand, require two doses. For residents who have yet to hear when it is their turn, Wolfe says myTurn.CA.gov is still the place to go- even though the bugs have not been completely worked out.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Appointments for the Whispering Pines Vaccination Clinic are posted each Friday at noon on MyTurn.ca.gov.
Wolfe also says efficacy or effectiveness of a vaccine is not a good reason to pass on any approved vaccine that is offered to you.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

All three approved vaccines are proven effective against COVID-19 and others in the pipeline also seem to be looking good.
Wolfe says no severe side effects have been reported in the county.

Listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also simplify the process as it is a single dose vaccine.

