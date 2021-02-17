COVID Vaccines To Extend To Severely Ill

State health officials say the next group eligible for getting the coronavirus vaccine are people aged 16 to 64, with severe pre-existing health conditions. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says she’s not sure how many people that will be here…

But, as another illustration of supply limitations, Wolfe says this group still won’t be eligible until March 15th, at the earliest, although you should also check with your doctor…

And for now, county public health departments can only make clinic appointments and vaccine allocations a week in advance. You should check the website weekly.