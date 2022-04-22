< Back to All News

Vagina Monologues Fundraiser On Saturday

Posted: Apr. 22, 2022 12:09 AM PDT

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness month, “The Vagina Monologues” returns to the stage, locally, as a fundraiser for Community Beyond Violence. That’s Saturday evening at the Center for the Arts. It was also a successful one-time presentation in 2017. Written by Eve Ensler, it premiered in New York in 1994, who is now referred to as “V”. It’s based on dozens of interviews she conducted with women, addressing women’s sexuality and the social stigma surrounding rape and sexual abuse. The cast includes a dozen local women, including the managing director of the Center for Nonprofit Leadership, Wendy Willoughby. She also points out that this production will not resemble the previous one very much…

click to listen to Wendy Willoughby

Willoughby, who was in the previous special performance, says being a reader has its challenges…

click to listen to Wendy Willoughby

“The Vagina Monologues” starts at 8pm Saturday at the Center for the Arts.

