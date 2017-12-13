Valve Replacement Ahead For Rollins Dam

One of two huge outlet valves at Rollins Dam, which help release water for flood control, needs to be replaced, at a cost of $470,000. Nevada Irrigation District General Manager, Rem Scherzinger, says the current valve is very old. He says hardened grease has been removed, but it can only open about two-thirds of the way before becoming stuck…

Scherzinger says the valve was ordered about a month ago and is being built in Germany. It’s described as being like the plug on the bottom of a bathtub and serves as a backup. It’s not used as part of normal operation. He says the State Division of Safety of Dams has known the valve hasn’t been fully functional since 2014 and is not hindering operations at Rollins…

Scherzinger says the plan is to install the new valve during the winter of 2018-2019.