Van Norden Meadow Restoration Begins July

A major restoration of what’s considered one of the largest meadows on the west side of the Northern Sierra is scheduled to begin soon. The South Yuba River Citizens League was awarded over three-point-seven million dollars to implement Phase One of the project for the Van Norden Meadow, in partnership with the Tahoe National Forest. SYRCL River Science Project Manager, Alecia Weisman, says it should begin in July and be completed in October. It will include filling in deep channels that are vulnerable to and perpetuate erosion…

Weisman says much of the degradation of the 485-acre meadow is due to human impacts, including constructions of roads and a railroad She says sheep herding many years ago was also a likely contributor to the erosion problem…

Weisman says restoring Van Norden Meadow is critical, as prolonged droughts associated with climate change continue to endanger high elevation wetland habitat. Other work to be done over the entire two-year project includes removing and thinning encroaching conifers, improving willow and aspen habitat, and removing invasive species.