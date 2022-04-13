Van Norden Meadow Restoration May Soon Begin

It’s another step toward starting a project considered critical to restoring and preserving high elevation wetland habitat. Nevada County has released the a draft of a collaboration it has with the South Yuba River Citizens League and the Tahoe National Forest. The Van Norden Meadow Restoration Project is on 485 acres, at the headwaters of the river. It’s one of the largest meadows on the west side of the Northern Sierra. SYRCL’s River Science Program Manager, Alecia Weisman, says the main goal is to restore hydrologic function, to improve water retention, storage, and quality…

Weisman says the project could also help mitigate the growing wildfire threat and enhance forest resiliency…

Weisman says meadows are also important carbon sinks, a key resource in the fight against climate change. Written public comments can be submitted through May second through the county planning department. Weisman says it’s hoped the first phase of the Van Norden Restoration Project can begin this summer, when the bulk of the work should be done. But final grant funds still need to be attained.