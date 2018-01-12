Van Son to Retire from Interfaith Food Ministries

She’s been helping to make sure the hungry are fed for well more than a decade, but this year, Interfaith Food Ministries Executive Director Sue Van Son will be leaving. Van Son made the first public announcement of her retirement on ‘KNCO Insight’ yesterday…

Van Son says she’s been feeling anxiety lately over family issues. She’ll be spending more time with her husband, aging parents, and grandchildren. Executive Director is a part-time position, and all the rest of the staff at I-F-M are volunteers, and Van Son coordinates those volunteers to run food distributions, including Food Access Saturday this weekend, and the holiday food giveaways. Asked about the highlights of her career, Van Son says that’s a tough question…

Van Son is not leaving right away. She hopes a new Executive Director will be in place by April 1, and she’ll stay on a month after that to train that new person.

–gf