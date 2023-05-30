Vaping Detectors Now Permanent At NC School

Vaping detectors and monitoring cameras are becoming more common features at middle and high schools, including in Nevada County. The only school in the Nevada City District that has them is Seven Hills Middle School. The City Council has now approved a permanent placement, through funding from Proposition 64, approved by state voters in 2016, which includes a cannabis tax. The four wireless detectors cost five-thousand dollars. District Superintendent John Baggett says vaping is not necessarily a major problem at the campus…

And Baggett says that’s just a small portion of the grant funding…

The additional funds for the district came from savings from the Prop 64 phone system replacement at City Hall which was under budget. The City will be the owner of all items but they will be permanently assigned to their installed location.