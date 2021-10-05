< Back to All News

Variants Raise Questions as Numbers Tick up Again

Posted: Oct. 5, 2021 7:18 AM PDT

The number of COVID cases in Nevada County took another tick upward Monday as the weekend numbers were reported to the Nevada County Coronavirus Dashboard. 84 cases included in the three day total bringing active cases back up to 699 on Monday and 99 deaths as of last Friday. A positive note is that only 13 patients are hospitalized with COVID related illness.
The numbers had been trending downward and now the question about another variant possibly stronger than the Delta Variant, may be emerging. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Brian Evans says the Delta came into play following the winter surge of last year.

 

Questions about the continued efficacy of the current vaccines and booster shots in being able to combat new variants as they develop. Evans explains that though not perfect, the vaccines are making a difference.

 

The data shows that an unvaccinated person is 10 to 11 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID and unfortunately also 11 times more likely of dying from COVID.
Evans says that the best bet is getting any one of the available vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson and then follow up with any boosters that are released and recommended that support those vaccines.

 

Plenty of vaccine as well as Pfizer boosters are available in Nevada County and surrounding areas. Refer to myNevadaCounty.com/GetVaccinated for more information and links to schedule an appointment.

 

