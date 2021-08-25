< Back to All News

Vegetation Fire Erupts Near Grass Valley

Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 4:30 PM PDT

Mandatory evacuations are in place for a number of residents, after a vegetation fire erupted about an hour ago in the Whispering Pines area of Grass Valley. It’s mostly burning in the area of Bennett, East Bennett and Lava Rock Drive. There are a number of road closures in the vicinity or with traffic control. It has scorched at least 20 acres. Nevada Union High School is an evacuation point. Evacuations include on Idaho Maryland Road and near the Glenbrook Shopping Center. Stay tuned to KNCO for the latest updates.

