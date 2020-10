A fairly sizeable vegetation fire in the Yuba Goldfields late Tuesday night. It was northeast of the ghost town of Marigold, a few miles north of Beale Air Force Base. Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Public Information Officer, Mary Eldridge, says it was contained at 55 acres…

Eldridge reminds us that it’s the driest time of the year…

Eldridge says it’s not a populated area, so no evacuations were necessary.