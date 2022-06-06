< Back to All News

Vegetation Removal Enforcement Stepped Up

Posted: Jun. 6, 2022 12:38 AM PDT

Stepped up enforcement of flammable vegetation removal near homes in Grass Valley and Nevada City is underway. With Nevada City’s recent update, both towns now have identical ordinances. That includes reminders being sent to residents a month earlier than in the past, or May first. Division Chief Sam Goodspeede says they want to make sure you use your equipment the right way. He says lawn mowers are designed only to mow yards…

click to listen to Chief Goodspeede

The ordinance also requires any maintenance work with a gas or electrical motor to be done before 10am, when it’s not as hot. Goodspeede says the entire property should be cleared so that flammable vegetation is no higher than four inches high, with ornamental landscape being the exception. Trees should also be free of branches six feet up from the ground. And there should be a thirty-foot clearance if you’re adjacent to a street or road…

click to listen to Chief Goodspeede

The ordinance requires that clearing and trimming work be maintained through October 31st, or when the end of the fire season is declared by CAL FIRE.

