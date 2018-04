With spring weather, more people are getting outdoors again…but so are burglars. State Park District Chief Ranger Matt Green says there have been a spike in vehicle break-ins at the Highway 49 parking lot near Independence Trail…

Green says there isn’t enough staffing to patrol that lot very frequently…

Green reminds recreationists to either bring their valuables with them or hide them in a secure location in their vehicles.