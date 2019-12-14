< Back to All News

Vehicle Crashes Into Grass Valley Business

Posted: Dec. 13, 2019 5:38 PM PST

A startling moment for a Grass Valley business. Police Sergeant Jason Perry says officers responded to a report of a crash into Sergio’s Cafe, on Mill Street, Friday afternoon…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

Perry says it was a case of someone hitting the accelerator instead of the brake, while trying to parallel park…

click to listen to Sgt Perry

Perry says the driver is not being cited. And after city building inspectors came out, it was determined that the intrusion into the cafe was minor enough that it could stay open. There was also very minimal damage to the car.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha