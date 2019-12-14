Vehicle Crashes Into Grass Valley Business

A startling moment for a Grass Valley business. Police Sergeant Jason Perry says officers responded to a report of a crash into Sergio’s Cafe, on Mill Street, Friday afternoon…

Perry says it was a case of someone hitting the accelerator instead of the brake, while trying to parallel park…

Perry says the driver is not being cited. And after city building inspectors came out, it was determined that the intrusion into the cafe was minor enough that it could stay open. There was also very minimal damage to the car.