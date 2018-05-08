Vehicle of Missing Veteran Found

The vehicle of a missing Nevada County veteran has turned up. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says Stanley Norman’s Hummer was found in some bushes in the Chalk Bluff/Red Dog area. But he says a search of the vehicle did not turn up anything of major significance…

Norman’s dog has also not been found. He has been missing since around April 15th and family and friends says he was without his medication. Another search was conducted this past weekend involving around 80 Search and Rescue Team members from six different counties. Otherwise, Bringolf says other details are being withheld for the time being…

Norman did have some major health concerns, according to loved ones.