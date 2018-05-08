< Back to All News

Vehicle of Missing Veteran Found

Posted: May. 8, 2018 12:25 AM PDT

The vehicle of a missing Nevada County veteran has turned up. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says Stanley Norman’s Hummer was found in some bushes in the Chalk Bluff/Red Dog area. But he says a search of the vehicle did not turn up anything of major significance…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Norman’s dog has also not been found. He has been missing since around April 15th and family and friends says he was without his medication. Another search was conducted this past weekend involving around 80 Search and Rescue Team members from six different counties. Otherwise, Bringolf says other details are being withheld for the time being…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Norman did have some major health concerns, according to loved ones.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha