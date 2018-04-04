Vehicle Thefts Still Up In Nevada County

Following two years of increases, vehicle thefts in California dropped in 2017, overall. But that was not the case in many rural counties. In Nevada County, there were 40 more thefts, compared to 2016, or 285. At the Grass Valley CHP office, Sergeant Brian Waughn says that’s not really very dramatic…

Statewide, thefts declined by six-percent. That could be attributed to advances in anti-theft technology, aggressive law enforcement efforts, and more public vigilance. Waughn says

Over 175-thousand vehicles were stolen in California last year, with an estimated total value of one-point-three billion dollars. 89-percent were recovered. And of those recovered, 65-percent were found intact and in drivable condition. The vehicles most frequently targeted by thieves, statewide, were the 1998 and 2000 Honda Civic and the 1997 Honda Accord.