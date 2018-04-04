< Back to All News

Vehicle Thefts Still Up In Nevada County

Posted: Apr. 4, 2018 12:14 AM PDT

Following two years of increases, vehicle thefts in California dropped in 2017, overall. But that was not the case in many rural counties. In Nevada County, there were 40 more thefts, compared to 2016, or 285. At the Grass Valley CHP office, Sergeant Brian Waughn says that’s not really very dramatic…

click to listen to Sgt Waughn

Statewide, thefts declined by six-percent. That could be attributed to advances in anti-theft technology, aggressive law enforcement efforts, and more public vigilance. Waughn says

click to listen to Sgt Waughn

Over 175-thousand vehicles were stolen in California last year, with an estimated total value of one-point-three billion dollars. 89-percent were recovered. And of those recovered, 65-percent were found intact and in drivable condition. The vehicles most frequently targeted by thieves, statewide, were the 1998 and 2000 Honda Civic and the 1997 Honda Accord.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha