Vehicles Towed From Yuba River Crossing

A number of river recreationsists weekend ruined because of illegal parking. For the first time this year, CHP took the most severe action against illegal parking where Highway 49 crosses the South Yuba River. Officer Mike Steele says the situationhas been bad for years, but Saturday was extreme.

The problem has beeb getting progressiveley worse this year. The CHP had been out to the same site Friday and issued warnings adn citations, but Saturday they took the next step, which finally got peoples attention.

Steele says the issue is even worse at Edwards and Purdon Crossing because cars block the bridges and emergency vehicles have no way to get fire or medical calls.

In the South County, the bridge on the Bear River below Magnolia and Dog Bar is also an issue. A number of citations were issued there last week and if the problem is bad this weekend Steele sasy they will call for the tow trucks.