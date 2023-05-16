< Back to All News

Vehic Manslaughter Charges Filed Against GV Man

Posted: May. 16, 2023 2:14 PM PDT

A Grass Valley man, who was arrested twice recently for misdemeanor DUI, is now facing a felony prosecution for again driving drunk and causing a fatal accident. The crash occurred in March. 26-year-old Brian Fogel was driving 36-year-old Jenee Murray’s car, lost control, and overturned it off Highway 49 near McKnight Way, colliding with a tree. The accident killed Murray, of North San Juan, who was a passenger. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney, Cami Lisonbee, says among the charges filed against Fogel is vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence…

Lisonbee says Fogel had no prior DUI convictions at the time of the crash, which would have allowed a murder prosecution…

Fogel also received major injuries from the crash. A dog was also killed that was inside the car.

