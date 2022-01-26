Vernon Announces Re-Election For Treasurer

Another Nevada County elected official has announced for re-election in June. Tina Vernon is seeking a fourth four-year term. Among her 12 years of accomplishments, she touts sound investment strategies in improving the county’s interest earnings for its portfolio, in the lowest rate environment in decades…

Vernon says her strategies have protected the county from undue risk, resulting in the highest earnings of any county, or over 28-million dollars. And, as President of the State Association of Treasurers and Tax Collectors last year, she says led the effort in getting urgency legislation that makes it legal for them to waive penalties for businesses and property owners hit hard by the pandemic. And, with her office closed more, in recent years, due to the pandemic, as well as Public Safety Power Shutoffs, innovations have been developed to help make payments more customer-friendly…

Other than the first time she was elected, in 2010, Vernon was not challenged for the Treasurer-Tax Collector Office in the 2014 or 2018 elections.