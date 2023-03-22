< Back to All News

Vernon Retiring Unexpectedly

Posted: Mar. 22, 2023 3:50 PM PDT

Less than six months since being re-elected to a fourth four-year term, Nevada County’s Treasurer and Tax Collector is retiring. Tina Vernon says there have been changes in her life that need her attention…

Vernon says her husband has been living out of the state for the last two years and she intends to join him. She’s been with the department for 22 years. And she says one of her biggest highlights has been being able to better educate the public…

Vernon says her small office has been able to diligently collect over 330 million dollars annually in property-related taxes. On the Treasury side, she says they’ve built a strong portfolio that’s earned over 33-million dollars in interest earnings since 2011. Vernon’s last day is April 28th. The Board of Supervisors will discuss appointing a replacement to fill out the rest of the term, at its Tuesday meeting.  And Vernon is hoping that will be Michelle Bodley, the Assistant Treasurer and Tax Collector. Bodley takes the post until a permanent replacement is made.

